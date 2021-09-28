AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMC traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,308,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843,391. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

