América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.71

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and traded as high as $18.01. América Móvil shares last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 2,774 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Get América Móvil alerts:

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter.

About América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.