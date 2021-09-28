American Express (NYSE:AXP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Express to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,926. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

