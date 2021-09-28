American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 72.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.74. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

