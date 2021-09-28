Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) vs. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Financial Survey

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ameris Bancorp pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ameris Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.88%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.02%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp $1.17 billion 3.16 $261.99 million $4.33 12.25 First Mid Bancshares $203.66 million 3.66 $45.27 million $2.70 15.28

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ameris Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 35.64% 15.63% 2.02% First Mid Bancshares 18.31% 9.91% 1.12%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats First Mid Bancshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts. The Retail Mortgage segment includes origination, sales, and servicing of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The Warehouse Lending segment includes the origination and servicing of warehouse lines to other businesses that are secured by underlying one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. The SBA segment comprises of origination, sales, and servicing of small business administration loans. The Premium Finance segment comprises origination and servicing of commercial insurance premium finance loans. The company was founded on December 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Moultrie, GA.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

