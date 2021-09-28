Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post sales of $425.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $423.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.50 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

CABO traded down $31.23 on Friday, reaching $1,803.80. 729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,399. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,981.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,874.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.72%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

