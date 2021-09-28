Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.