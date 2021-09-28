Analysts Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.
Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ORTX opened at $2.49 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $312.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.43.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
