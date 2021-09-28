Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NYSE SEAS opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $60.18.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

