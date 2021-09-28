Analysts Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.81. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $45.43. 320,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,757. VEREIT has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VEREIT by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.