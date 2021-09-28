Analysts Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.09. Zimmer Biomet also reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 797,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

