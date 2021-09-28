Analysts Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Price Target at $18.00

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 1,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

