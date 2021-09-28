Analysts Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $29.00

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

