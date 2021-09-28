Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) PT at $81.41

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.41.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $2,157,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,489,569 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 448,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261,827. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

