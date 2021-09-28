Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

