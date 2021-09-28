Andrew R. Heyer Sells 71,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LOVE opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.