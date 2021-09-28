Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $19.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AOMR opened at $17.14 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $92,432,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $37,621,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $8,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $3,431,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

