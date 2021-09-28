Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Receives $19.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOMR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE AOMR opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the second quarter worth $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

