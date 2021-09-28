Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATBPF. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 265.53%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

