Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 185 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 23,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $138.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day moving average of $140.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

