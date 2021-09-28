Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $236,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,484,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

