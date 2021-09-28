Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.16. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

