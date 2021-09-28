Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,472 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,015,000 after acquiring an additional 130,838 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 466,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,539,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $274.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

