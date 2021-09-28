Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 6%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.65 and last traded at $100.06. 1,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 880,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -147.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

