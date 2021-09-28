Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Applied UV worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. Applied UV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 88.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. On average, analysts predict that Applied UV, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied UV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Applied UV Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

