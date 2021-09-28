Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aptiv by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Aptiv by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $154.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.41. Aptiv has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

