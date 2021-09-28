Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of APYX traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. 7,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,797. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $491.16 million, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.