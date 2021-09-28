ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARR opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $773.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.00. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

