Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 162,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

