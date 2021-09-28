Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.75, but opened at $89.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global shares last traded at $89.58, with a volume of 308 shares changing hands.

ASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 53.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

