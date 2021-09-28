Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) Insider Buys £4,626.02 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE) insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £4,626.02 ($6,043.92).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £164.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.05 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 193.59 ($2.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.44.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

