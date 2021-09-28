Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,307,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after acquiring an additional 582,326 shares during the period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

