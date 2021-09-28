Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.21. 7,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,639. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

