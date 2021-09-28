Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives GBX 2,433.33 Average PT from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,433.33 ($31.79).

AML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Natalie Massenet purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shares of AML stock traded down GBX 50.50 ($0.66) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,913 ($24.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,114. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 940 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,949.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,952.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.