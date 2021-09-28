AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,567 ($111.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £132.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.99. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,982 ($117.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,419.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,056.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.