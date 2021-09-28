Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $68.28

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.28 and traded as low as $63.79. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 36,462 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

