Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $82,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlassian by 262.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,598 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $391.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $176.42 and a 12-month high of $420.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.60.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

