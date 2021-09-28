Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Neutral

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.49 to $6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $6.78.

ACB opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

