AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s 9th Largest Position

12th Street Asset Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.2% of 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $64,860,782 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,688.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,489. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,605.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,504.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.