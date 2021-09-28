Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.34

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 28284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

