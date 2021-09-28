Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.34

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 28284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVDL. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $615.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
