Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CDMO. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ CDMO traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 432,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,307. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 256.28 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $368,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 321,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,203,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

