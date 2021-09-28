AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised AXA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

AXAHY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.46. AXA has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

