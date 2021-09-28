Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 9,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu Biopharma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) by 189.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aytu Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

