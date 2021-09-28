B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.26

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 363504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

BTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.48.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$486,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,654,445.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

