Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $7.35 Million Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Seaboard worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Seaboard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,085.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2,755.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4,390.50.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.