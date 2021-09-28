Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 432,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.