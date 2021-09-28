Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.