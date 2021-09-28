Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

