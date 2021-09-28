Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Kroger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,912,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,935,000 after purchasing an additional 406,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,195,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,974,000 after buying an additional 237,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after buying an additional 79,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KR. Citigroup upped their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.