Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 158.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.00. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

