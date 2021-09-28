Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,773 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 34.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $927,000. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.